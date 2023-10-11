Home / Companies / News / Staffing firm Xpheno opens recruitment delivery centre in Hyderabad

Staffing firm Xpheno opens recruitment delivery centre in Hyderabad

Company says it aims to be 'talent partner for Global Capability Centres in Telangana

BS Reporter New Delhi
Representative Picture

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Staffing company Xpheno on Wednesday launched a recruitment delivery centre in Hyderabad to serve its specialist staffing and executive search businesses.

Telangana, of which Hyderabad is the capital, has an accessible white collar talent base of 3.72 million people, said the Bengaluru-based firm in a report. White collar professionals with work experience of at least one year make 50 per cent of the total pool, said the Telangana Talent Research Report, the first edition of Xpheno’s annual study of Indian states.

According to the study, seven states had a positive talent balance (PTB). Telangana was ranked third among states in terms of PTB, after Karnataka and Haryana. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Delhi (a union territory) were ranked as states with negative talent balance (NTB).

“We aim to become a reliable talent partner for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Telangana, a state which is now the first choice to host some of the most sought-after global corporations of the world. Our focus is to further propel Telangana as a specialist talent-rich hub when it comes to GCC expansions for MNCs (multinational corporations)," said Satish Manne, partner and head of operations at Xpheno Hyderabad.

Xpheno offers its technology infrastructure, research, talent sourcing, and end-to-end recruitment resources to Indian and international companies.

“MNCs exploring to set up their tech centres in India are particular about the skill, speed, scale, price matrix of Indian cities. Hyderabad has become a winning proposition in all these parameters which has hastened our decision to set up a 150-seater recruitment delivery centre,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno.

Xpheno said it has deployed more than 12,000 engineers and staffed for over 30 greenfield MNCs in the last six years of its operations.

“The world’s most admired corporations, unicorns and startups are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination for expanding scale and capabilities. Xpheno’s decision to set up its recruitment delivery centre here will add tremendous strength to the staffing ecosystem which is the backbone of any industry,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary in department of IT&EC, Department of Industries and Commerce, government of Telangana.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

