IndiGo to start flights from Delhi to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan next month

With the launch of flight services to these two new cities, IndiGo will be operating to a total of 111 destinations, including 32 in the international markets, the airline said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
No-frills airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of its direct air services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Central Asia from Delhi next month, subject to regulatory approval.

The four times a week air services between Delhi and Tashkent in Uzbekistan will commence from September 22, while Almaty in Kazakhstan will be connected with Delhi from September 23 with three flights per week, IndiGo said.

The introduction of this new route aims to improve India's connectivity to Kazakhstan, Central Asia's prominent financial centre, the airline said.

This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan, IndiGo said, adding, the connectivity to Kazakhstan will further foster trade and commerce, given its status as the wealthiest country in Central Asia.

Topics :IndiGoDelhiKazakhstanUzbekistanflights

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

