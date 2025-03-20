IndusInd Bank appoints independent firm to probe accounting discrepancies

The independent firm, which the bank did not name, will identify the root cause of the discrepancies, assess the correctness of the accounting treatment of the derivative contracts with regard to current accounting standards, and identify lapses, IndusInd said in an exchange filing.
Shares of IndusInd Bank were down about 30 per cent this month, hit by worries over the issue and after the central bank approved a shorter-than-requested term extension for CEO Sumant Kathpalia, who has been with IndusInd Bank for 17 years.
India's central bank said on Saturday that IndusInd Bank was well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remained "satisfactory".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)