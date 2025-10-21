Home / Companies / News / Infra breakdown: AWS' global outage creates a moment of vulnerability

Infra breakdown: AWS' global outage creates a moment of vulnerability

AWS suffers major global outage on October 20, affecting millions of users and services including Canva, Duolingo, and Snapchat amid its dominant cloud market presence

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon
premium
The number of such hirings by AWS has increased after the pandemic, with the company employing 3,078 H-1B visa holders in fiscal year 2022. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Jayant PankajYash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday experienced a major global outage that disrupted several of its widely used applications and services, including Canva, Duolingo, and Snapchat. 
Data by DownDetector, an online platform to provide real-time information and detect problems in various websites and services, showed over 9,000 outages  reported worldwide by 10.30 PM IST on October 20. Of these, 3.2 per cent of the outage reports came from India alone. 
This incident is particularly noteworthy given AWS’ dominant position in the cloud services market. In 2023, under the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model, which provides core infrastructure such as servers and storage for full control over the computing resources, AWS commanded a dominant 47 per cent global market share and an even higher 60 per cent share in India. Microsoft came behind AWS both in India and the world. 
For Platform as a Service (PaaS) cloud service delivery, which provides a ready-to-use platform with tools for building, testing, and deploying applications, Microsoft led with an 18 per cent global share with a share of 24 per cent in India, with AWS trailing Microsoft. 
For Software as a Service (SaaS), which offers complete software solutions with online accessibility and no physical set-up requirement, Microsoft and Salesforce were the market leaders both in India and globally.AWS contributed over 58 per cent of Amazon’s operating income in the year ended December 31, 2024. Its share in Amazon’s net sales was 16.86 per cent during the same period – the highest in recent years. 
Further, the AWS employs H-1B visa holders too. In the first three quarters of the US fiscal year, 2025 (Oct-Sept), AWS came at the 11th position, hiring 2,347 H-1B visa holders.  The number of such hirings by AWS has increased after the pandemic, with the company employing 3,078 H-1B visa holders in fiscal year 2022. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Inclement weather impacts beverage major Coca-Cola's India Q3 performance

Amazon restores AWS cloud services after global outage hits businesses

CCI clears Torrent Pharma's proposal to buy stake in JB Chemicals

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles clock over 100K deliveries in festive period

Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan for life, focus now on Mehli Mistry

Topics :Amazon Web ServicesCloud servicesTechnology

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story