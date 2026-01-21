Home / Companies / News / Labdhi Lifestyle launches ₹1,000 cr commercial project in Mumbai's BKC

Labdhi Lifestyle launches ₹1,000 cr commercial project in Mumbai's BKC

Mumbai-based Labdhi Lifestyle has launched a grade-A commercial project in Bandra Kurla Complex with a GDV of over ₹1,000 crore, banking on strong office demand amid limited new supply in core BKC

BKC is one of the costliest office micro-markets in India. (Photo: Company website)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:01 PM IST
Labdhi Lifestyle, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, has launched a grade-A, premium commercial project in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with a gross development value (GDV) of over ₹1,000 crore.
 
What are the key details of Labdhi Lifestyle’s BKC project? 
The project, named BKC Edge, is located in the H-Block of BKC and spread across 1.25 acres. The company will invest ₹500–550 crore in the project, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2029. The project will comprise 300 business suites.
 
What kind of office space will the project offer? 
The project will offer 2.25 lakh square feet of carpet area, with some floors being strata-sold. The project was a stressed asset amid financial issues. “We liked the asset, spoke to the lenders, and curated the transaction. We were able to rescue the project before it went to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT),” said Vikas Jain, chief executive officer (CEO), Labdhi Lifestyle.
 
Why does BKC continue to attract premium commercial demand? 
With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) having indicated that core BKC is largely sold out with no new land parcels available, demand for quality commercial spaces continues to outstrip supply. Recent large-format transactions reinforce BKC’s position as the preferred headquarters destination for global institutions and underline the district’s long-term demand visibility, the company noted.
 
Which occupiers are driving demand for offices in the project? 
Jain added that the company has seen strong demand from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and legal professionals, especially with the High Court shifting nearby. “While the majority of inventory is mid-sized and large-format offices, we also have limited boutique offices—around 525 square feet—which are seeing good demand from the legal community,” he added.
 
How have commercial assets in BKC performed historically? 
Additionally, according to the company, commercial assets in BKC have historically delivered rental yields in the range of 7–8 per cent, along with capital value appreciation of 15 per cent per annum over the past 15 years.
 
What are current rental trends and Labdhi’s expansion plans? 
BKC is one of the costliest office micro-markets in India. The average rent in the locality stood at ₹261 per square foot as of September 2025, compared to ₹254 per square foot in September 2024, according to Vestian, a real estate consultancy firm.
 
Further, Jain said the company will be launching another office project in Marol with a GDV of ₹1,500–1,800 crore in 18 months as part of its strategy of scaling up its commercial portfolio. The company is also planning to launch a residential project with a GDV of ₹1,500 crore in Wadala.
 

Topics :bandra kurla complexMumbaiReal Estate

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

