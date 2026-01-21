Labdhi Lifestyle launches ₹1,000 cr commercial project in Mumbai's BKC

Why does BKC continue to attract premium commercial demand?
With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) having indicated that core BKC is largely sold out with no new land parcels available, demand for quality commercial spaces continues to outstrip supply. Recent large-format transactions reinforce BKC’s position as the preferred headquarters destination for global institutions and underline the district’s long-term demand visibility, the company noted.
Which occupiers are driving demand for offices in the project?
Jain added that the company has seen strong demand from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and legal professionals, especially with the High Court shifting nearby. “While the majority of inventory is mid-sized and large-format offices, we also have limited boutique offices—around 525 square feet—which are seeing good demand from the legal community,” he added.