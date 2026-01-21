Home / Companies / News / Bank of Baroda collaborates with IIFCL to boost infrastructure financing

Bank of Baroda collaborates with IIFCL to boost infrastructure financing

This partnership will accelerate the growth of key infrastructure projects being set up in India, the bank said in a statement

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:08 PM IST
Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced the signing of a pact with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) to facilitate joint lending and loan syndication for a wide range of infrastructure projects.

This partnership will accelerate the growth of key infrastructure projects being set up in India, the bank said in a statement.

Under the agreement, IIFCL and Bank of Baroda will collaborate to jointly finance a diverse range of infrastructure projects.

Palash Srivastava, Deputy Managing Director of IIFCL said that IIFCL is actively supporting national objectives by enabling long-term and sustainable financing for infrastructure, with a strong focus on green finance, MSMEs and rural infrastructure - thereby fostering inclusive and resilient economic growth.

"Bank of Baroda has an extensive nationwide presence and this collaboration with IIFCL positions us well to extend our reach and deliver innovative financing solutions that will support India's infrastructure ambitions," Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bank of BarodaIIFCLCompany News

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

