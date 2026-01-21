Bank of Baroda collaborates with IIFCL to boost infrastructure financing

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced the signing of a pact with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) to facilitate joint lending and loan syndication for a wide range of infrastructure projects.

This partnership will accelerate the growth of key infrastructure projects being set up in India, the bank said in a statement.

Under the agreement, IIFCL and Bank of Baroda will collaborate to jointly finance a diverse range of infrastructure projects.

Palash Srivastava, Deputy Managing Director of IIFCL said that IIFCL is actively supporting national objectives by enabling long-term and sustainable financing for infrastructure, with a strong focus on green finance, MSMEs and rural infrastructure - thereby fostering inclusive and resilient economic growth.