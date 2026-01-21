Raymond Realty launches ₹5,000 crore residential project in Mumbai's Wadala

Raymond Realty has launched a luxury residential project in Mumbai’s Wadala with a gross development potential of ₹5,000 crore. The project, named The Address by GS, Wadala, is spread across a 5.62-acre land parcel and marks the company’s entry into the central Mumbai market.

What does the Wadala project mean for Raymond Realty’s growth strategy?

Harmohan Sahni, chief executive officer of Raymond Realty, said, “The launch of The Address by GS, Wadala, represents a decisive step in our strategy to expand beyond established luxury micro-markets and actively shape Mumbai’s next growth corridors. With an estimated revenue potential of over ₹5,000 crore, this development significantly strengthens our long-term value creation pipeline while reinforcing our asset-light expansion model.”

What are the key features of The Address by GS, Wadala? The development features 31-storey towers offering two- and three-bedroom luxury residences, complemented by a 10,500 square feet high-street retail space, 1.7 lakh square feet of recreational area, including a 45,000 square feet clubhouse, and 50 premium lifestyle amenities, the company noted. The project is RERA-approved. How is the Wadala housing market performing? Wadala is a premium housing market. In 2025, the micro-market recorded 341 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of ₹975 crore, as per Square Yards Data Intelligence. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, the average property rate in the area stood at ₹49,492 per square foot, up from ₹45,374 per square foot in the same quarter last year.