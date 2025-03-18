Infineon aims to double India workforce to 5K by 2030: CMO Andreas Urschitz

Germany-headquartered semiconductor firm Infineon aims to double its India workforce to 5,000 over the next five years, particularly in the research and development division, the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO) and management board member, Andreas Urschitz, said.

“Most of our leading-edge connectivity controllers are invented by people who reside here in India. Many of our microcontrollers, including automotive microcontrollers, are being built in India. Beyond that, a lot of Infineon’s embedded software development is happening in our teams here in India,” Urschitz said during his interaction with reporters at a media roundtable on Tuesday.

Going ahead, the company intends to continue supporting its Indian partners and customers to leverage growth opportunities, as the country remains a high-growth market for Infineon, he said.

The company, which is Europe’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, recently announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mohali-based CDIL Semiconductors. Under the agreement, Infineon will supply bare die wafers to CDIL, which will package them into discrete and module semiconductor products for Indian customers. The CDIL-Infineon partnership is an “elegant arrangement” as it will help global companies understand the Indian market better by partnering with local semiconductor firms while enabling domestic companies to learn from global best practices, Urschitz said. In the long run, when partnership arrangements like the one Infineon has with CDIL become more successful, companies can consider tying up with more suppliers from India, C S Chua, the president and managing director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, said. Chua was also present at the media roundtable.