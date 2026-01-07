Infosys ties up with AWS to scale enterprise use of generative AI

In an exchange filing, the company said the initiative focuses on combining Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using GenAI technologies, and Amazon Q Developer, AWS’s generative AI-powered assistant.

The move is aimed at enhancing Infosys’ internal operations and driving innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

Commenting on the partnership, Balakrishna DR, executive vice-president, global services head, AI and industry verticals, Infosys, said, “By integrating Amazon Q Developer with Infosys Topaz, we are not just transforming our internal functions, such as development cycles, but also enabling our clients to reimagine critical functions like HR, recruitment, and vendor management."

"Together, we are building an AI-first ecosystem that empowers enterprises to navigate their next business transformation with agility and precision. This is about amplifying human potential to drive innovation and deliver impact at an unprecedented scale," he added. New system to automate processes Infosys is using its Topaz platform to bring AI into key areas such as software development, HR, hiring, sales, and vendor management. In software development, Topaz, working with Amazon Q Developer, can automatically create documents and help with writing code, fixing errors, testing, and updating old systems. The partnership will help Infosys simplify complex work, finish projects faster, improve employee experience, and boost productivity.