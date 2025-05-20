Infosys asks Bengaluru employees to work from home due to heavy rain

Infosys has asked its employees in Bengaluru to work from home (WFH) on Wednesday due to the heavy rainfall that has battered the city over the past few days, leaving several neighbourhoods waterlogged.

ALSO READ: Infosys trims variable bonus payment to 65%, cites business condition In an internal email, Infosys stated that employees may choose to work from home in coordination with their respective managers, given the forecast of continued heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

An email query sent to the company did not elicit a response.

Sources said Cognizant also issued a similar directive on Tuesday to its 40,000 employees based in the city.

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament P C Mohan on Monday urged all companies in the city, including Infosys, to declare two days of work from home in light of the extreme weather conditions.

Infosys further advised its employees to avoid non-essential travel and refrain from crossing flooded roads to ensure their safety.