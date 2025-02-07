Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys faces backlash after 700 freshers are laid off for 'failing tests'

Infosys faces backlash after 700 freshers are laid off for 'failing tests'

Labour rights group NITES announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Infosys

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bengaluru-based Infosys (Photo: Bloomberg)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT major Infosys has come under fire for laying off around 700 campus recruits, just months after their onboarding in October 2024. Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a labour rights group, condemned the move as “shocking and unethical” and announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
A separate report by Moneycontrol pegged the layoff figure at around 400.
 

What triggered these layoffs?

According to the report, Infosys said the layoffs were triggered by internal qualifying tests, which freshers were required to clear after their foundational training at its Mysuru campus. Those who failed to meet the minimum requirements across three attempts were handed ultimatum letters and asked to leave.
 
 
Employees, however, allege that the test syllabus and criteria were later changed, making it harder to pass, reported The Economic Times.
 

Mass layoffs after a long wait

Most of the affected employees belong to the engineering batch of 2022, many of whom had waited over 2.5 years for their onboarding. Last year, over 1,000 engineering graduates were finally inducted as System Engineers (SE) and Digital SEs, with annual salaries ranging between Rs 3.2 lakh and Rs 3.7 lakh.  ALSO READ: Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices

Also Read

Kris Gopalakrishnan

'Law misused': Kris Gopalakrishnan responds to SC/ST Act case against him

Infosys

Infosys to accelerate digital learning of tech firm Siemens AC with GenAI

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys

Infosys co-founder, former IISc director booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

Can DeepSeek sparked AI sell-off dent Indian IT shares? Tech view here

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan among 18 booked under SC-ST Act

 
However, another 2,000 graduates who received offers from Infosys are still awaiting their onboarding, the report stated.
 
Intimidation allegations and unethical practices
 
NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja, a lawyer advocating for IT workers, accused Infosys of resorting to "coercion and intimidation." He claimed that the company deployed security personnel to prevent affected employees from using mobile phones, leaving them with no means to document the situation or seek help.
 

Infosys defends hiring process

Infosys, in a statement accessed by The Economic Times, defended its long-standing assessment process, stating that employees were made aware of these conditions in their contracts before joining. Adding that they have always had rigorous hiring practices that ensure high standards, it said.
 

Calls for government action

With hundreds of fresh graduates losing their jobs unexpectedly, NITES has called for government intervention. The group is filing a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, urging strict action against Infosys.
 
In January, Infosys announced that it was on track to onboard 15,000 freshmen this financial year and plans to onboard 20,000 campus recruits in the coming financial year 2025-26. 

More From This Section

hero

New OBD emission norms to increase 2W prices by 1-2%: Hero MotoCorp

Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries receives GST order imposing penalty of Rs 16.03 cr

Amul

World's largest curd plant coming to Kolkata as Amul invests Rs 600 crore

Samvardhana Motherson

Motherson partners with Japan's Sanko for sustainable packaging solutions

Walmart

Why Walmart is cutting scores of jobs, relocating employees to main offices

Topics : Infosys campus hiring Skill Training IT jobs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon