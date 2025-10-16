Infosys hires 8,203 in Q2; on course to meet fresh hiring target

8,203 employees added in Q2FY26

The company hired about 12,000 such graduates in the first half of the fiscal, against its target of about 15,000–20,000 set in April.

For the second quarter, Infosys hired 8,203 people, pushing its total headcount to 331,991. In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its headcount drop by 19,755 to below 600,000. Attrition remained largely stable at 14.3 per cent.

Limited visa dependence, strong local presence

When asked about the impact of H-1B visas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh said only a “minority” of the workforce requires company sponsorship, while the majority does not.

“We have built a large number of centres and hubs focused on digital innovation and AI in the US. With all of that, we are clear that we will work without any disruption in services. We have reached out to all our clients to ensure that delivery continues to be on track,” Parekh said.

Nearshore expansion and localisation strategy

All Indian IT service providers have steadily ramped up local hiring in the US and other geographies over the past decade, since former US President Donald Trump’s first term. This includes collaborating with universities and hiring STEM graduates locally to reduce reliance on H-1B visas.