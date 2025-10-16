Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys Q2 results: Profit up 13% at ₹7,364 cr; ₹23/share dividend declared

Infosys Q2 results: Profit up 13% at ₹7,364 cr; ₹23/share dividend declared

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per equity share, with the record date of October 27, 2025, and November 7, 2025 as a payout date

Himanshu Thakur
Infosys reported a 13.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹7,364 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26). In comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of ₹6,506 crore in the same quarter last financial year. 
The company declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per equity share, with the record date of October 27, 2025, and November 7, 2025 as a payout date.
 
During the quarter under review, revenue from operations increased by 8.6 per cent to ₹44,490 crore, up from ₹40,986 crore in Q2 FY25, according to an exchange filing. 
The rate of attrition for the July-September quarter was 14.3 per cent, up from 12.9 per cent year-on-year.
 
  On the BSE, Infosys shares closed slightly lower, down 0.08 per cent at ₹1,472.75 each on Thursday.
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

