Infosys launches Topaz to enable companies to become AI-first enterprises

IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced the launch of Infosys Topaz, a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help businesses in their transformation to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a business tool used to manage operations, developed by the Germany-based software company SAP SE.

The AI suite runs on Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.

“Partnering with Infosys and SAP on our strategic ASPIRE program is a game-changer for Roche. By harnessing the advanced capabilities of a digital core built on SAP S/4HANA, SAP BTP, and comprehensive solutions together with AI technologies, we are building a simplified, harmonised, and standardised digital backbone that is transforming our business processes,said Marc Béchet, Domain Lead ERP Platform & Services, Roche.

With the roll out of ASPIRE program globally, Béchet said the company is modernising its IT landscape to unlock data-driven insights and solutions, aimed at propelling Roche to become an AI enabled enterprise.

“Business AI is the biggest technology opportunity of the 21st century. The joint value proposition that Infosys brings in collaboration with SAP, will help enterprises realise the transformative power of SAP S/4HANA Cloud and Business AI through a guided approach – helping to turn AI proof-of-concepts into tangible business outcomes more quickly,” said Jan Bungert, chief revenue officer for SAP Business AI, SAP SE.

The EVP and Chief Delivery Officer of Infosys, Dinesh Rao said the rise of AI is a transformative force that companies are incorporating across all aspects of business. "With Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, enterprises have a unique opportunity to leverage the power of AI upfront in the transformation blueprint and leapfrog to an AI-first enterprise," Rao said.

“For companies embarking on the move from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the AI suite will significantly fast track the adoption journey,” Rao added.

A few weeks ago, the co-founder of Infosys Nandan Nilekani said in an event that India is firmly positioned in the global AI race and is now focused on scaling its national AI initiatives.