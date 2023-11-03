Home / Companies / News / Infosys opens new proximity centre in Bulgaria, to hire 500 in 4 years

Infosys opens new proximity centre in Bulgaria, to hire 500 in 4 years

Infosys believes Bulgaria's strategic location and reputation as an attractive market for IT development will help the company tap into its local talent pool

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Infosys on Friday announced the opening of a new proximity centre in Sofia, Bulgaria, as part of its continued expansion in Europe. In line with its localisation strategy, Infosys will also hire 500 people locally in the region in the next four years.

“Over the course of the next four years, these new employees will work on global opportunities around next-generation digital technologies including Infosys Cobalt Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz AI & Automation, Data and Insights, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and software engineering,” Infosys said in a statement.

For Infosys, Europe is the second-largest market that grew 5.4 per cent year-on-year in constant currency and contributed 26.5 per cent to the total revenues as of the September quarter. North America is the largest market that grew one per cent in constant currency and contributed 61.1 per cent to the topline as of the second quarter.

Infosys believes Bulgaria’s strategic location and reputation as an attractive market for IT development will help the company tap into its local talent pool.

“This centre will provide an ideal environment for companies spanning various sectors such as financial services and retail, both within Bulgaria and throughout Europe, to convene and drive digital transformation efforts. Partnering with these organisations, the centre will serve as a hub for ideating, incubating, creating, and scaling innovative emerging technology-based solutions,” Infosys said.

Serving global and European customers, the centre will support customers to accelerate their artificial intelligence and cloud-led digital journeys and will further strengthen Infosys’ existing client relationships in Europe, particularly in the manufacturing, retail, and financial services sectors. Infosys said it will also use this centre to scale up teams across digital and analytical capabilities as well as SAP and cloud.

“We are dedicated to continuing to grow our footprint in Europe to bring our capabilities, skills and expertise ever closer to our clients. Bulgaria is renowned for its excellent IT talent, and we are excited to build an exemplary workforce that meets the demands for next-generation skills and solutions, with a focus on catalysing progress of our clients' AI and cloud first transformations,” said Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-head of Delivery, Infosys.

“Bringing together the strength of local talent with our industry-leading expertise and innovation, we are confident the new centre will serve as a hub of innovation to help shape digital Europe,” Rao added.

Also Read

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

L&T to divest 100% stake in subsidiary LTIEL to focus on core businesses

BMW boosts earnings with higher-priced, electric cars; revenue up 3.4%

Maersk Group to cut at least 10,000 jobs as shipping boom unravels

Air India to add more than 400 weekly flights over the next 6 months

Titan Company Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 916 cr; income up 37%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceInfosys 5G service in India

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story