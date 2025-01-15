Now, Infosys' AI innovations let you step into virtual Australian Open 2025

Infosys, in collaboration with Tennis Australia, has launched a new array of AI-driven innovations and platforms for the 2025 Australian Open (AO), further strengthening their seven-year partnership, the IT firm said in a press statement. These advancements continue to push the boundaries of tennis by leveraging AI technology to enhance fan experiences and support players and coaches.

“These innovations, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, will redefine fan engagement, empower players and coaches, and expand the boundaries of digital interactivity in tennis,” the press statement said.

>‘Beyond Tennis’ (World’s first GenAI tennis league)

One of the standout innovations is ‘Beyond Tennis’, the world’s first generative AI-powered tennis league, created by Infosys. This interactive, fan-driven experience offers year-round engagement, allowing users to interact with virtual tennis players, manage teams, and compete in AI-generated tournaments. Fans can engage with 16 AI-created virtual players, organised into eight teams.

“Envisioned as ‘The slam that never stops’, the league will enhance the sport’s affinity among younger Gen Z audiences while ensuring their safety in digital environments, enabled by responsible AI framework,” the press release said.

>Agentic AI to drive fan engagement with AI commentary

For the 2025 Australian Open, AI Commentary will be featured in the Infosys Match Centre on the AO website and app. Powered by advanced large language models, AI Commentary will provide insightful, bite-sized commentary moments throughout the matches.

>VR AI Stadium for fans

At Melbourne Park, the Infosys Fan Zone will introduce the VR AI Stadium, where fans can design virtual tennis courts. Using a new generative AI speech-to-image feature, fans can step onto a tennis court, inspired by galaxies, nature, or even the 1970s, offering an immersive experience.

“Infosys is helping the Australian Open with AI, video analytics, and machine learning tools. Using AI Videos, players and coaches continue to get access to post-match reviews and pre-game advance video analysis,” the IT company said. The AI Shot of the Day feature allows the AO media team to rapidly create and share engaging social media content, meeting the increasing demand for digital highlights.

Empowering future leaders through tech

The Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park is environmentally conscious, with a fully offset carbon footprint and recyclable structures. In addition, Infosys and Tennis Australia are driving the Future Leaders Programme, powered by Infosys Springboard. This digital learning platform offers participants the chance to gain valuable skills in areas such as inclusion, leadership, technology, and design thinking.

Andrew Groth, executive vice-president (Asia Pacific), Infosys, said “...Through this collaboration with Tennis Australia, we are enabling truly innovative platforms for fans, players, coaches, and media to engage with the sport.”

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, and Australian Open Tournament Director, said, “...We’re excited to see the leaps being made with AI at AO 2025. AI is enabling new dimensions of interactivity for fans and insight for players, not to mention the speed and scale it brings to our content delivery. It’s an exciting leap forward that showcases how technology and AI is transforming tennis.”