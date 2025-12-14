Swiggy raises ₹10,000 crore via QIP, cash balance touches ₹17,000 crore

Food and grocery delivery company Swiggy has completed raising Rs 10,000 crore via a qualified institutions placement (QIP). The company stated the QIP saw strong and diversified participation from marquee global and domestic institutional investors, which included 21 mutual funds, eight domestic insurance companies, and 50 global investors. With the recent fundraise, the company’s cash balance now stands at around Rs 17,000 crore.

“This is one of the largest transactions in the Indian consumer-tech space. It is also the second-largest QIP by a non-banking company ever in India. The QIP saw healthy interest from all pools of capital across domestic mutual funds (MF), domestic insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and foreign institutional investors – underscoring investors’ confidence in Swiggy’s story,” the company said in a stock filing.

Out of more than 80 investors who showed interest, allocations were made to 61 investors, of which over 15 are new shareholders, according to the company. A few mutual funds that participated include SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, Kotak MF, Mirae MF, Axis MF, and Birla MF, among others; domestic insurance companies include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance, among others; and global investors include Capital Group, the Government of Singapore, BlackRock, Nomura Asset Management, Temasek, Fidelity, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, among others. Commenting on the fundraise, Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group chief executive officer of the company, said, “The strong response to our QIP from both global and domestic institutional investors, including new investors since our IPO last year, reflects deep confidence in Swiggy’s business fundamentals, disciplined execution, and long-term value creation roadmap.”

Majety added that the additional capital will provide the company with the flexibility to strengthen its core businesses, scale its quick commerce (qcom) business while maintaining financial prudence, and invest in further innovation. According to filings, Swiggy intends to use the majority of the proceeds, about Rs 4,475 crore, for expansion and operations of its qcom fulfilment network; about Rs 2,340 crore for brand marketing and business promotion; and about Rs 985 crore for technology. The issue was launched on December 9 and closed on December 12. The issue price was Rs 375 per equity share, a 4 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 390.5 per equity share.