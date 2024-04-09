Hinduja Group forays into mutual fund space with Invesco acquisition

Hinduja Group's IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) on Tuesday announced its entry into the asset management space with the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in US-based Invesco's domestic arm Invesco Asset Management India (IAMI).

Invesco Mutual Fund is the 17th largest fund house in India with average assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 74,300 crore in the March quarter. According to Invesco, the India arm manages nearly Rs 85,400 crore through mutual fund schemes and offshore advisory.

IIHL and Invesco have formed a joint venture (JV) for the purpose, where the latter will hold a 40 per cent stake. The two companies will become the sponsor of the fund house. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said in a press release.

IIHL is the promoter entity of IndusInd Bank, the fifth-largest private sector bank in India. The deal will strengthen the distribution of Invesco Mutual Fund.

"Both partners bring their respective strengths to the venture with Invesco’s portfolio of global products and processes, and IIHL facilitating a strong distribution network of 11,000+ pan-India touchpoints and a 45 million customer base," the release stated.

The Invesco acquisition signals the Hinduja Group's aim to straddle the entire financial ecosystem. After emerging as the successful resolution applicant to acquire Reliance Capital under the IBC process, the group acquiring control of various group companies of the beleaguered financial services company in areas such as life, general and health insurance, broking, and asset reconstruction.





The Invesco deal is seen as a win-win as India's mutual fund space is dominated by bank-backed fund houses. SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund are the three largest fund houses in the country, while Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund also feature in the top 15. In the case of most of these fund houses, the sponsor bank is its largest distributor.

Almost all large banks in India have an associated fund house, with Bandhan Bank being the newest entrant. Bandhan Financial Holding-led consortium had completed the acquisition of IDFC Asset Management Company last year.

The mutual fund space in India has seen several new entrants, mostly fintechs and portfolio management services, over the last few years amid growing investor awareness. The new players include Zerodha, Groww, Bandhan, Samco, Helios, and Old Bridge. They have entered through fresh licences or acquisition. Jio Financial has also applied for a mutual fund licence in a JV with US's BlackRock and is currently awaiting regulator nod. At present, the industry has 45 players.

The mutual fund industry has witnessed strong growth in the post-Covid period with the AUM doubling in the last four years. The average AUM, which stood at Rs 27 trillion in Q4 FY20, has now surged to Rs 54 trillion, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).