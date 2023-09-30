IOC, Reliance go slow on Russian imports amid surging Urals prices

IndianOil (IOC) and Reliance Industries are reducing purchases of Russian crude oil while boosting shipments of Iraqi grades: the cuts reflecting caution on the part of the two biggest importers of Russian oil after benchmark Urals traded 28 per cent over a G-7 sanctioned price cap, according to ship tracking data and industry sources. Rising purchases of Iraqi oil also indicate a desire by India's biggest refiners to curb a growing reliance on Russian grades while balancing them out with purchases from traditional Gulf suppliers in the interests of India's energy security.





Purchases by IOC, the biggest procurer of Russian oil, declined by 8.4 per cent in September to 481,000 barrels per day (bpd) from August, while Reliance shipped in 22.5 per cent fewer cargoes at 303,000 bpd, according to ship tracking data from Paris-based market intelligence company Kpler. Also, IOC’s September volumes are 35 per cent below a May peak of 736,000 bpd and 22 per cent down from July, while Reliance volumes are nearly half of a 575,000 bpd March peak, according to Kpler data.





IOC increased purchases of Iraqi Basrah grades, a medium, sour crude similar to Russian Urals and well suited to Indian refineries, to 427,000 bpd in September, 13 per cent higher from August and the highest in 6 months, Kpler data shows. Reliance increased imports of Iraqi crude by 39 per cent in September to 261,000 bpd in September from August.





Slowing purchases of Russian oil coincide with a sharp escalation in prices of Urals, which accounted for 67 per cent of India’s purchases of Russian grades in September, to levels over the price cap, complicating payment issues for refiners, industry officials said. The G-7 has barred sales of Russian oil at over $60 per barrel, on FOB basis, from using western carriers and insurance services.





Russian discounts on Indian oil sales have also halved from $13 per barrel levels in early 2023 to around $5-$6 a barrel now. "We cannot expect to see such double-digit discounts again unless the west tightens the screws further on Russian oil," a state-run refining official said. Indian refiners find Urals competitive only when discounts are wider than $5/bbl, the official said. Break-even is at $4/bbl.





Indian banks, wary of attracting the attention of Washington, have delayed or denied payments of Russian oil trading over the cap, industry sources said. That was less of an issue until July when Urals traded below $60 a barrel. But with European benchmark Brent inching towards $100 a barrel levels because of OPEC+ output cuts, Urals has turned expensive. There are no payment issues for Iraqi crude.





Some traders shipping Russian fuel are still presenting invoices showing Urals at below $60 a barrel on FOB basis by inflating freight and insurance rates, an industry official said. But others are giving documents with Urals quoted above the cap. Payments are made in UAE dirhams, but trades above the price cap present added complications, the official said. Banks are demanding proof that cargoes were shipped on non-western vessels.





Urals, Russia’s main export grade, averaged $77.03 per barrel from Aug. 15 to Sep. 14 compared to an average price for the dated Brent crude benchmark of $88.61/bbl during the same period, according to data from Russian finance ministry and New York-based market intelligence provider, Energy Intelligence. The Urals discount to Brent had widened in December and January to more than $40/bbl after the EU banned most imports of Russian oil, and the G7 adopted a price cap. But Russia rerouted its crude exports to India and China, increasing the share of non-western vessels to ship its oil: Improved logistics helped Russia to narrow the discount and push the Urals price well above the $60 price cap.





Overall, imports of Russian crude rose by 11 per cent in the month in September to 1.73 million bpd, accounting for over 42 per cent of India’s overall crude imports, according to Kpler data. Describing September volumes as an outlier, two Mumbai-based refining sources pegged India’s purchases of Russian oil for the rest of the year to oscillate between 1.5 to 1.7 million bpd levels.







- Russia Iraq - Aug Sept Aug Sept IOC 525 481 379 427 Reliance 391 303 188 261 Source: Kpler, Volumes in 000 barrels per day

Supply peaks of over 2 million bpd of discounted Russian oil to India seen in the April-July period, enabling hundreds of millions of dollars in savings in crude procurement to India compared to more expensive Saudi grades, will not be possible this year until Russia boosts production, a Mumbai-based refining official said. Moscow has reduced output by an additional 300,000 bpd on top of the OPEC+ grouping’s mandated cuts, which will continue until the end of the year, according to Russian officials.



