IRCTC harbours fintech ambitions with new payment aggregator entity

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is no longer content with being just the country’s largest online ticketing platform. With the Reserve Bank of India granting an in-principle nod to its wholly owned arm, IRCTC Payments, to operate as a payment aggregator, the railway PSU is making its most ambitious push yet into fintech.

The move is significant for one reason: scale. With about 100 million registered users and more than 1.4 million transactions daily, IRCTC sits on a payments goldmine.

Until now, this volume has been routed through multiple third-party payment aggregators along with iPay, its own digital payment gateway. A dedicated PA licence changes that equation — IRCTC can now process a significant portion of transactions in-house, cut costs, and monetise its payments infrastructure beyond the railways ecosystem.

“It looks like a value creation proposition. There is already so much volume on IRCTC. They can generate the same volume for a different line of business,” a senior executive at a top payment aggregator said, requesting anonymity. IRCTC also operates its own digital payment gateway, IRCTC iPay, which offers payment options such as internet banking, debit and credit cards, wallets, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), among others. iPay posted a revenue of Rs 126 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), a 10 per cent increase from Rs 115 crore in FY24. The incorporation of IRCTC Payments comes at a time when the company plans to expand its payment aggregation business beyond IRCTC and expects full authorisation from the RBI within a year.

“The vision behind establishing IRCTC Payments Limited is to extend payment aggregator services not only within IRCTC but also to a wider ecosystem, including various government departments and private organisations,” it said in its annual report. IRCTC did not respond to Business Standard’s query. “Eventually, I do not see any reason why IRCTC cannot get into card issuance,” the same source added. With IRCTC obtaining its own PA licence, it no longer needs to rely on third-party tie-ups for payments, subject to how it scales its technology architecture. “We will have to see if IRCTC wants to wean off its existing payment aggregator partners. It has historically worked with multiple partners for processing payments,” a second payments executive at a fintech company said.

Intensifying competition In the past, large online merchants such as Zomato have also received the RBI’s authorisation to operate as online payment aggregators. In 2024, the company surrendered its certificate of authorisation amid significant competition in the payments space from major incumbents. “Companies go for a licence because it gives them the ability to handle funds in their escrow account. They also do it to service their captive user base. But that is more of a money movement problem. There is technology that needs to be built out, where market leaders already exist,” one of the people quoted above said.