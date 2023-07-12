Home / Companies / News / IT firm Axtria opens two offices in Pune with 1,000 seat capacity

IT firm Axtria opens two offices in Pune with 1,000 seat capacity

Axtria's Pune offices will support the demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the adoption of AI technologies among life sciences businesses across the globe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Axtria's Pune offices will support the demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the adoption of AI technologies among life sciences businesses across the globe.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US-based IT company Axtria Inc has opened two new offices in Pune with a combined seating capacity of 1,000 people, the company said on Wednesday.

Axtria co-founder and CEO Jaswinder Chadha said in a statement that the company now has eight offices in India, signifying its "commitment to leverage expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to drive meaningful change in the health care industry".

The company plans to open an office in Hyderabad soon, he said.

"We saw that a lot of talent in data analytics comes from Pune and Hyderabad and that's how these two centres got shortlisted. Opening two offices in one city was a tough call but we want to look at the convenience of people," Chadha said.

With the launch of the Pune offices, Axtria will now have eight global innovation, research and development, and capability centres in India. It has offices in the National Capital Region -- three offices in Gurugram and two in Noida -- and one in Bengaluru, the statement said.

Outside India, Axtria has offices in New Jersey, Boston, California, Chicago, London, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Switzerland, and France.

"Our vision stretches far beyond the horizon of today. In the next 5-10 years, we envision exponential growth with a compound annual growth rate of 30 per cent. We will leverage emerging technologies, reach new frontiers, and harness the potential of data to improve patient outcomes," Chadha said.

Axtria's Pune offices will support the demand for data-driven analytics solutions and the adoption of AI technologies among life sciences businesses across the globe.

"The offices in Pune are in opposite corners of Pune city. They can seat ~1,000 people and will serve as a beacon of creativity and cooperation, bringing together diverse minds and fostering a culture of collaboration, enabling Axtria to deliver even greater value to its clients and stakeholders," the statement said.

The company currently has 250 associates in Pune, it added.

Also Read

Axtria plans to expand India operations, hire more than 1,000 techies

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

Time to start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

More than crypto, I am interested in artificial intelligence: Elon Musk

Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles in US and Canada to fix seat belt problem

Patanjali Foods' promoters plan to offload up to 9% stake through OFS

Apollo Hospitals launches dedicated arm for comprehensive childcare

Vedanta to enter semiconductor market this year after Foxconn split

Zoho, PwC India to help enterprises scale up digital transformation journey

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

Topics :Artificial intelligencePuneIT companiesMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story