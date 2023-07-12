Home / Companies / News / Zoho, PwC India to help enterprises scale up digital transformation journey

Zoho, PwC India to help enterprises scale up digital transformation journey

Global technology company Zoho Corp said it has signed a strategic partnership with PwC India to help medium and large enterprises in the country accelerate their digital transformation journey

Press Trust of India Chennai
The alliance between the two entities brings Zoho's product portfolio of over 55 products with PwC's expertise in driving digital transformation strategy through advisory and consulting services. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global technology company Zoho Corp on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic partnership with PwC India to help medium and large enterprises in the country accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The alliance between the two entities brings Zoho's product portfolio of over 55 products with PwC's expertise in driving digital transformation strategy through advisory and consulting services.

PwC India and Zoho as per the tie-up, would focus on providing clients and businesses with transformation solutions such as customer experience platforms, custom applications, HR technology, and financial management applications.

"We are confident that our customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of Zoho's offering coupled with the industry expertise of PwC. We plan to expand our partnership with PwC to other geographies in the coming years," Zoho Corp Head-Channel Ecosystem, Bishan Singh said.

PwC India, Partner and Leader-Alliances and Ecosystems Vivek Belgavi said, "With Zoho's robust product portfolio and our sectoral and technology expertise, we are in a position to empower organisations in their transformative journeys, delivering human-led, tech-powered innovative solutions."

"Zoho is a great addition to PwC India's expanding alliance ecosystem aimed at technology and digital transformation landscape," he said.

Also Read

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu rejects wife Pramila's allegations of abandoning her

PwC India ties up with Zoho to drive digital transformation of firms

Zoho expands regional outreach, will open hub offices in Tamil Nadu, UP

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

Open challenge to OpenAI, Google: Zoho working to build its own AI model

Homegrown server maker Netweb Technologies to float IPO on July 17

Tata Steel joins LeadIT to drive net-zero industry transformation

Saya Group to invest Rs 100 cr to build 336 apartments in Noida Extension

Merged HDFC Bank: New entity will have market capitalisation of Rs 12.5 trn

Hindalco Industries board approves proposal to sell land for Rs 595 cr

Topics :ZohoPwC IndiaCompanies

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story