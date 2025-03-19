Home / Companies / News / IT firm Happiest Minds appoints Joseph Anantharaju as CEO, Co-chairman

Earlier, he served as the executive vice chairman, president & CEO of the PDES Division up till now

Joseph Anantharaju has been elevated to Co-Chairman and CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm. Photo: X@HappiestMinds
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
IT company Happiest Minds Technologies on Wednesday announced apex-level changes in its organisation structure, effective immediately.

Joseph Anantharaju has been elevated to Co-Chairman and CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm, according to a company statement.

He will now head all business divisions of the company: Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), and GenAI Business Services (GBS).

Earlier, he served as the executive vice chairman, president & CEO of the PDES Division up till now.

Its Chairman Ashok Soota will now take up an additional position as the Chief Mentor.

Venkatraman Narayanan will continue as the MD & CFO of Happiest Minds. He will head the finance, talent acquisition, internal IT, learning & development, ESG, CSR, procurement and administration teams.

Anantharaju and Narayanan will be jointly responsible for M&A and Board matters, the statement said, adding that they will report independently to Soota.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

