VC firm Endiya Partners achieves 2x distribution to paid-in capital

The fund’s performance includes a partial exit from Darwinbox, a cloud-based HR tech platform that has attained unicorn status in the enterprise SaaS space.

Through a strategic, thesis-driven investment approach, Endiya has backed startups across SaaS, cybersecurity, semiconductors and digital health. The firm said in a statement that disciplined portfolio construction, with 12 investments, has yielded multiple strategic exits, secondary sales and a strong initial public offering pipeline.

“We remain committed to our strategy of backing category-defining companies from India for global markets,” said Sateesh Andra, managing director, Endiya Partners. “Our ability to generate diverse exit pathways while maintaining investment discipline differentiates Endiya in the early-stage venture ecosystem.”

Endiya led the seed round in Darwinbox, which has since evolved into a global HR-tech unicorn serving enterprises worldwide. Darwinbox recently secured $140 million in growth capital from KKR and Partners Group. The firm has also seen portfolio company acquisitions, including Steradian Semiconductors (acquired by Renesas) and ShieldSquare (acquired by Radware).

In healthcare technology, SigTuple’s US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared artificial intelligence (AI) pathology platform secured a global distribution licensing deal with Horiba. Endiya expects further liquidity events, with Kissht’s confirmed initial public offering within the next 12 months, alongside CureFit’s anticipated public listing in the same period.

“Our disciplined, thesis-driven approach has been pivotal to Fund I’s performance,” added Ramesh Byrapaneni, managing director, Endiya Partners. “For every $1 we invested, our portfolio companies raised over $50 in follow-on capital, demonstrating both the quality of our investments and our ability to identify scalable businesses early.”

Almost 85 per cent of Endiya’s portfolio companies have secured follow-on funding rounds. The firm’s operator-led approach drives portfolio success by supporting product rollouts, talent acquisition, business development and follow-on fundraising.

Building on the success of its first fund, Endiya’s second fund has constructed a portfolio that includes high-growth startups such as Darwinbox, Scrut Automation, Zluri, EyeStem, Sugarfit, Qapita, Mylo, AquaExchange and BluJ Aerospace.

Endiya’s third fund, backed by institutional limited partners including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has already deployed capital into four investments across enterprise technology, industrial technology, healthcare and life sciences. These include AltiusHub, Perceptyne, Pulse and Nivaan Care.

Early-stage venture capital firm Endiya Partners has emerged as one of India’s top-performing seed investors. The firm’s first fund (Rs 175 crore, 2016 vintage) has achieved a 4.0x multiple on invested capital (MOIC), placing it among the top-performing funds of its vintage.