Venturi Partners unveils $225 mn fund for consumer brands in India, SE Asia

Venturi Partners, a leading growth-stage consumer-focused investor in India and Southeast Asia, announced the launch of its second fund, targeting $225 million, with a hard cap of $250 million.

Building on the success of its first fund, the new fund will continue to focus on Venturi’s core strategy of backing consumer brands that are disrupting their sectors and creating innovative products and services tailored for the evolving Asian consumer.

“Our investment philosophy remains unchanged, backing brands that create meaningful change and deliver innovative solutions to consumers,” said Nicholas Cator, founder of Venturi Partners.

“We take an active ownership approach with our portfolio companies, working closely with founders to help unlock growth and scale their businesses,” Cator said.

The second fund will target high-growth sectors such as retail, education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods, with a continued focus on India and Southeast Asia. Venturi is aiming for a first close by Q2 CY2025, with visibility towards $130 million, backed by continued strong support from existing investors.

In April 2022, Venturi had raised $180 million from prominent families in Europe and Asia. Venturi’s first fund has invested in seven high-growth consumer companies across various sectors such as education, F&B subscription, beauty and personal care, retail, and home interiors. Its existing portfolio includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, DALI, K-12 Techno and JQR.

Venturi said its unique hands-on approach is centred around working closely with management teams to scale operations and create lasting value. The firm’s expertise in identifying and scaling consumer businesses has made it a trusted partner for founders in India and Southeast Asia.