ITC chief hails PM's reform vision, says GST overhaul to spur growth

ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for next-generation reforms, particularly in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, saying the move will trigger a virtuous cycle of consumption, investment, growth and employment.

He said the government's focus on affordability and accessibility of essential items, including food, will provide significant relief to the middle class, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and farmers.

"The government's resolve to ensure ease of living by enhancing affordability and accessibility of all items meant for daily consumption will benefit the sizeable middle-class population, MSMEs and farmers," Puri said in a statement.