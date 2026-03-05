Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman to launch more premium brands in India

US liquor maker Brown-Forman plans to launch premium spirits brands including El Jimador and Herradura tequila as well ​as Benriach whisky in India over two to three ​years, an executive said, aiming to make the Asian country one ‌of its top international markets.

India's affluent buyers splurge on everything from jewellery to pricey liquor, making the country a focus for global brands.

Alcohol market insights provider IWSR forecasts India to become the largest spirits market by volume by 2032 - overtaking China - with 15-20 million new consumers each year.

"Earlier, the aspiration used to be there, but the access or the affordability was limited (in India). Today ... the access and affordability are now matching with aspirations," Gaurav Sabharwal, managing director at Brown-Forman India, told ‌Reuters on Monday, citing rising incomes and willingness to spend.

The Jack Daniel's maker, which imports its liquor into India, expects to bring three to four additional brands over the next two to three years, expanding beyond its portfolio of about 10 brands in the country. Brown-Forman, which has over 40 brands, also sells Gin Mare, Woodford Reserve and Glendronach in India. The country ​is not among Brown-Forman's top 10 markets globally, and the group looks to increase investments ‌in brand building and its local organisation, Sabharwal said. He did not quantify the investment or disclose financials. Brown-Forman India's sales climbed 21 per cent to ​2.1 ‌billion rupees ($22.9 million) in the year ended March 2025, Tofler data showed. Meanwhile, the ‌group's global net sales slipped 5 per cent to $4 billion for the year ended April 2025, as it navigated soft consumer spending in the U.S.