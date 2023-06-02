Janus Henderson further downgrades PharmEasy valuation to $ 2.7 billion



Janus Henderson valued its investments in the pharmacy startup at $2.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, which is less than half of what it was in September 2021 when it stood at $5.6 billion. The latest valuation estimates were notified to the US securities regulator in a May 30 filing, the report said. Asset management company Janus Henderson has further downgraded its investments in the online pharmacy, PharmEasy's parent entity, API Holdings, The Economic Times (ET) reported citing details of regulatory filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



PharmEasy could not live up to the loan covenant terms for its high-cost debt from Goldman Sachs, and because of this reason, Janus Henderson has decided to further downgrade its investments in the company, the ET report said. Recently, in its filing with the SEC on May 30, the asset manager had valued its investments in PharmEasy at $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2022.



Asset Management companies review their portfolio companies on a periodic basis and come up with revised valuations. The evaluation is based on, but not limited to, the company's performance, market outlook etc. Janus Henderson is not alone in marking down its valuation in PharmEasy. Another investor, Neuberger Berman, also downgraded its investments in the company to $4.4 billion as of February 28.