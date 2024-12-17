Japan's auto giants Honda, Nissan Motor to soon begin merger talks

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The two companies are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new merged entity

Honda
The stakes of the two companies in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later. | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will enter negotiations for a merger and join their resources to better compete against bigger global electric vehicle makers, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. 
The two companies are looking to operate under a single holding company and are expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new merged entity, the report added. 
Honda and Nissan were not immediately available for Reuters requests for comment. 
The move comes as tough competition from Chinese EV makers add pressure on legacy brands struggling to make enough profit from their electrified ventures. 
Honda and Nissan also look to eventually bring in Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan is the top shareholder with a 24% stake, under the holding company, to create one of the world's largest auto groups, Nikkei reported. 

The stakes of the two companies in the new entity, along with other details are to be decided later, the report said.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

