Use technology to drive progress, guard against misuse: Jeet Adani

India cannot stay out of global technological race and should build capabilities that will keep it at the top while remaining vigilant against its misuse, said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Speaking at IIT Bombay's Techfest 2024, Adani, the 27-year old younger son of infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani, said the future of technology is both scary and exciting.

"But be it scary or exciting, we cannot afford to ignore technology or even go slow in our use of technology -- either as a nation or as its citizens. India cannot stay out of this global race," he said.

"Our generation needs to build capabilities to lead India into this new technological era if we want to stay at the top of our game and realise our dream of Viksit Bharat -- to become a USD 26-trillion economy by 2047," he said.

While technology has helped mankind progress, it is also being applied to wrong causes -- fake news, fake photos, fake videos, fake money, online scams, spoofing, phishing, and cyber-crimes.

"As the scope and power of technology grows, we must be careful not to let the harmful use of technology overshadow the beneficial use of technology," he said.

Technology is only as good as the benefit it provides.

"As we stand on the brink of a new AI-empowered world, we must all ask ourselves how to ensure that the vast potential of technology is harnessed for good. There is no limit to where technology can go or lead us, but it is our generation's responsibility to guide its journey," he said.

Even as he hailed Google's new quantum computing chip, Willow, as a revolutionary breakthrough with immense potential for positive impact in areas like drug discovery, renewable energy and climate change, he cautioned that such power also comes with responsibility.

"What you do with that kind of power is a choice -- whether to solve the world's problems or create new ones." Urging students to anchor their technological pursuits to societal goals, he called on the next generation to drive progress responsibly, ensuring that technology uplifts humanity and fosters inclusivity.

India, he noted, has already embraced technology with purpose through initiatives like UPI and Digital India, which have made financial and digital services accessible to millions.

India's 180 billion cashless transactions a year is, he pointed out, a far bigger number than every advanced economy, whether it is the US or the UK or Singapore or any of the developed countries in Europe.

"India is in overdrive, and for good reason," he said. "Harnessing technology is crucial not just for economic growth but for addressing long-standing challenges in healthcare, education, and governance." At the Adani Group, simulation-based training is improving workplace safety at ports, At Adani-managed airports, innovations like DigiYatra, eGates and the 'aviio' app are enhancing the passenger experience at airports and the conglomerate is turning arid desert of Kutch in Gujarat into the world's largest clean energy project by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to accelerate construction.

"At Khavda (Gujarat), we're adding 25 MW of clean energy every single day," he said.

"That's like building a project the size of our earlier global milestone, the Kamuthi solar plant, every month. Khavda is super-massive, and it's driven by the beneficial use of technology to make a real difference." As India aspires to become a USD 26-trillion economy by 2047, Adani's message underscored the critical role of purpose-driven technology in shaping a future that benefits everyone.