magicpin introduces magicNOW 15 minute food delivery on a pilot basis

India’s third-largest food delivery app, magicpin, announced its quick delivery product magicNOW, a new 15-minute food delivery service piloting across major Indian cities and metros.

magicNOW aims to provide fast food delivery within a 1.5 km to 2 km radius to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity. It will initially launch in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune.

During the pilot phase conducted between November 14 and December 15, magicNOW successfully completed 75,000 deliveries from a network of over 2,000 food brands, including Chaayos, Faasos, and Wendy’s, and over 1,000 local restaurants.

The service is built to cater to the demand for ultra-fast delivery of popular, quick-to-prepare dishes without compromising on quality or freshness. magicNOW will only deliver fresh food prepared by the restaurants and will not operate via any dark stores.

“Our mission with magicNOW is to only deliver fresh food prepared by the restaurants and not operate via any dark stores. To maintain freshness and cuisine integrity, the service is dedicated only to food delivery and will operate only within a 1.5 km-2 km radius of the consumer for 15-minute quick delivery,” said Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and CEO of magicpin.

“We’ve achieved this by working closely with restaurant partners, food brands, and leveraging our logistics capabilities to create an unmatched delivery experience,” said Sharma.

magicpin’s partnership with restaurants specialising in quick turnarounds and dishes requiring minimal preparation time has been instrumental in the success of the pilot programme. Additionally, delivery partners are not differentiated between magicNOW and regular deliveries, maintaining a fair and stress-free system.

Delivery on magicNOW will be powered by Velocity by magicpin, which is an aggregator of third-party logistics (3PL) providers, ensuring reliable, high-speed service that benefits both customers and local businesses. Under Velocity, magicpin acts as an aggregator of its 3PL partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, Ola, Zypp, etc, for the supply backend, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and sellers. magicpin is currently offering Velocity to multiple brands. The ‘magicNOW’ tile will be prominently featured on the food page on the magicpin app.

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy recently said it has scaled up its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across the country.

India's quick commerce industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with sales surging by more than 280 per cent over the last two years, according to a report by financial services firm Chryseum.

The quick commerce market in India is currently valued at $3.34 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5 per cent over the forecast period (2024-2029).