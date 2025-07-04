Japan's Seiko Epson Corp launches first manufacturing facility in India

Seiko Epson Corporation on Friday inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the country, which will create 200 direct jobs.

The ink tank printer facility, set up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has been established in collaboration with Epson's manufacturing partner RIKUN. It is expected to commence operations in October 2025, according to a company statement.

"This is a historic occasion for Epson. India is crucial to our growth and offers immense opportunity for innovation and leadership, with its fast-growing economy, youthful population, and digital progress," its Global President Junkichi Yoshida said.

The company may expand to making components and other products in future, he said.