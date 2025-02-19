Japanese electronics firm Murata to set up manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Adding to the electronics sector boom in Tamil Nadu, Japanese electronics component giant Murata Manufacturing Company has entered the state through a factory at OneHub Chennai Industrial Park to manufacture multilayer ceramic capacitors.

State industries minister TRB Rajaa on Wednesday said the Kyoto-based company, renowned for its multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), is the latest company to enter the state after Corning and Jabil.

According to a media report, from Apple and Samsung smartphones to Nvidia servers and Sony gaming consoles, Murata's products are known for their technology globally, even contributing to Nasa's Mars helicopter project.

“This is a critical step in our mission of scaling our electronics exports tenfold to $100 billion, and the results are for all to see,” Rajaa said.

This comes after Murata president Norio Nakajima stated that the company is analysing potential investment scenarios in India. At present, nearly 60 per cent of Murata's MLCC production takes place in Japan.

“We’ve been speaking to Murata for about a year now, and after multiple meetings, we are immensely happy to see them commence production in Tamil Nadu.

The company is aiming for full-scale operations in FY26 and says that with this, it will gain experience in factory operations in India. It will then prepare for future manufacturing activities in the country — so there is a lot more to come,” he said.

Mainly driven by Apple and its related ecosystem, Tamil Nadu has evolved as the largest exporter of electronics in India in FY24 by registering a growth of 78 per cent over last year.

The state contributed around $9.56 billion in electronics exports of the national export order book of $29.12 billion for India last year.

Interestingly, from April to September this year, the state has already contributed over $6 billion worth of electronics exports to India.

“To those who say 'only assembly' is happening in India — watch how the supply chain shift is happening. India will soon become a global hotspot for advanced electronics manufacturing, and Tamil Nadu will be the engine that drives this transformation,” Rajaa added.