Hilton unpacks growth plans with 75 Hampton brand hotels in India

Global hospitality major Hilton has signed a strategic licensing agreement with hotel management firm NILE Hospitality to bring 75 Hampton brand hotels to India.

Under the agreement, the first Hampton by Hilton hotels will debut across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar and are expected to start trading in 2026. With an average room count of 75–120 at each property, the price range will be ~4,000 to ~6,000 a night, depending on the location.

“This marks our mid-market moment in India, as significant macroeconomic growth, a rapidly rising middle class, and vast infrastructure development fuel demand for our brands and drive strong trading performance in the country. The country's middle class is moving, and the recent Budget announcements will also spur tourism, making this a segment of phenomenal opportunity,” Alan Watts, president of Asia-Pacific, Hilton, told Business Standard in an interview.

In November last year, the company announced the launch of its premium economy brand, Spark, in the Indian market, in partnership with Olive by Embassy Group. In total, it has announced 225 new hotels in the country in four months. “India is a dramatically underserved market compared to other economies of a similar size, with one room available per 3,000 people. Compare this to the US or China, which have one hotel room for every 60 people and one for every 300 people, respectively. India is having its mid-scale moment, and now is the perfect time for brands to proliferate in this market,” Watts said.

Hampton — an upper mid-scale offering — will expand the company’s existing mid-scale category in the country, which includes the Hilton Garden Inn and the upcoming Spark brand. Talking about the company’s growth in the Indian market, Watts said, “The year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth in India is in the early double digits, which is incredible for any business, and particularly for the hotel business.” The company’s occupancy levels have grown by 73–74 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in 2024, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) has grown by 15–17 per cent in the same period. As the Indian travel market continues to gain steam, the company is also looking to strengthen other portfolios, including the luxury segment. In 2023, the company announced the entry of its luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria, which is set to open in Jaipur by 2027, and is looking to expand the brand’s presence.