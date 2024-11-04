REC to raise Rs 6,500 cr; Bharti Telecom secures Rs 11,150 cr via bonds

State-owned REC Ltd is looking to raise Rs 6,500 crore in two tranches with varying tenors this week from the domestic debt capital market, sources said. Meanwhile, Bharti Telecom, the holding company of Bharti Airtel, raised Rs 11,150 crore on Monday through multiple tranches with coupon rates ranging from 8.25 to 8.90 per cent.

Bharti Telecom raised funds through six tranches, with tenors ranging from 3 to 10 years.

According to the term sheet, the company secured Rs 2,000 crore at 8.65 per cent with a tenor of 3 years; Rs 1,650 crore at 8.75 per cent with a tenor of 4 years; Rs 2,500 crore at 8.75 per cent with a tenor of 5 years; Rs 1,500 crore at 8.90 per cent with a tenor of 7 years; Rs 1,500 crore at 8.90 per cent with a tenor of 10 years; and Rs 2,000 crore at 8.25 per cent with a tenor of 3 years and 10 days.

Of the Rs 11,150 crore issuance, Rs 3,345 crore was subscribed by anchor investors, and Rs 7,805 crore was the non-anchor portion.

Barclays and Standard Chartered Bank were the arrangers for the bond issue. Bharti Telecom will use the proceeds of the issuance for investments and for payment of transaction-related costs associated with such investments.

“Bharti Telecom’s issuance across multiple tranches has demonstrated strong investor demand, particularly from mutual funds. This solid interest, spanning across tenors, highlights the confidence of domestic investors in India’s growth story, as they remain resilient and focused on long-term prospects despite global yield fluctuations,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder & Managing Partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.

Meanwhile, REC is inviting bids for the bond issuance on November 6, with allotment scheduled for November 8.

The first tranche of REC is Rs 3,000 crore, with Rs 500 crore as the base issue and Rs 2,500 crore as the green shoe option. These bonds will have a tenor of 15 years and 22 days, maturing in November 2039.

The bonds are rated ‘AAA’ by domestic rating agencies CRISIL, ICRA, and CARE Ratings.

Additionally, the state-owned lender will raise Rs 3,500 crore, comprising a base issue of Rs 600 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 2,900 crore. These bonds will have a tenor of 5 years, 5 months, and 22 days, maturing on April 30, 2030.

Market participants expect the coupon rate to be between 7.15 and 7.35 per cent, given REC’s status as a rare issuer and a state-owned entity. The demand for 15-year paper is expected to be significant, said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

“REC has been actively raising funds through the domestic bond market to support its large borrowing programme for FY25. Ahead of their upcoming issuance on November 6, the bond market expects the cut-off pricing to be between 7.20 per cent and 7.35 per cent, contingent on the tenor, secondary market levels during the time of the issuance, and size of the issue,” Srinivasan said.

“However, upward pressure on Indian bond yields has been evident due to continuous FPI outflows since October, driven by uncertainties around the US elections and rising US Treasury yields. This external environment poses potential indirect impacts on domestic corporate bond yields,” he added.