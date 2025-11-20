ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of Gujarat wind power project

ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has commissioned an additional 16 MW of its 100 MW wind power project, located in Surendaranagar, Gujarat.

This follows the first phase commissioning of 28 MW in October, 2025, a company statement said.

The current commissioning takes the project's operational capacity to 44 MW out of the 100 MW to be commissioned in phases. It has enhanced ACME Solar's total operational capacity to 2,934 MW.

Recently, the project was granted an extension to its Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) by the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC).

The revised SCOD date is March 5, 2026 and the project has been early commissioned with part capacity of 44 MW in first two phases.