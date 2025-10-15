Jindal Stainless invests $150 mn to double slag processing capacity

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday said it is investing $ 150 million (around Rs 1,300 crore) to double its annual slag processing capacity to 0.72 million tonnes to help meet long-term circularity goals.

As part of the investment, the company will set up its second wet milling plant of the same capacity of 0.36 million tonnes (MT) at its Jajpur unit in Odisha by October 2026.

The byproduct or slag of stainless steel production is processed at wet milling plants to recover metal.

"The initiative will support the company's long-term circularity goals by recovering metal from industrial waste and conserving natural resources. It will also create approximately 140 new jobs in the region," Jindal Stainless said in a statement.