Mobility platform Rapido enters hotel, bus, train, and flight booking space

Ride-hailing unicorn Rapido on Wednesday announced a major expansion beyond its core mobility business, partnering with Goibibo, ConfirmTkt, and redBus to allow users to book trains, flights, buses, and hotels directly through the Rapido mobile application.

The integration marks Rapido’s entry into the broader travel services ecosystem, a move aimed at deepening user engagement and capitalising on India’s rapidly expanding online travel market.

According to industry estimates, India’s overall travel market is projected to reach ₹5.8 trillion by FY26, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent. Currently, less than 40 per cent of total travel bookings happen online, leaving significant headroom for digital adoption, the company said in a statement.

“Rapido, with its grassroots presence, is positioned to onboard the next 100 million digital travel users by bundling daily mobility and travel booking in one app,” the company said, noting that it currently has 50 million monthly active users. Targeting Bharat’s next wave of travellers Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido, said the partnership offers a significant opportunity to tap into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where travel and digital services adoption is rising quickly. “What excites us most is the opportunity to unlock travel for Bharat in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where inclusivity, affordability, and trust matter most. From the first mile to the last mile, Rapido is shaping the future of mobility and travel as a true one-stop partner for every Indian,” Sanka said.

The company said the integration aims to simplify how Indian users — especially those outside major metros — plan and book their travel, offering convenience, affordability, and a unified experience across transport modes. Partner ecosystem and expansion strategy Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of MakeMyTrip, said the collaboration would further strengthen digital travel penetration across smaller markets. “We are delighted to partner with Rapido as part of our continued effort to expand our reach to travellers across Bharat. This partnership will enable more users in Tier-II and Tier-III markets to book flights, hotels, and buses, further deepening the adoption of digital travel across the country,” Magow said.