Paytm brings entities under direct ownership to simplify structure

One97 Communications (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, is simplifying its group structure by bringing multiple business units under its direct ownership and consolidating its offline merchant payments business, the company said on Tuesday.

The internal restructuring aims to streamline the corporate structure and improve business efficiency by bringing all major financial and payment entities directly under One97’s control.

Merchant payments consolidation

Paytm said it has transferred its offline merchants’ payment business to Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL) to comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations governing payment aggregators.

The consolidation of its online and offline merchant payment operations will allow Paytm to manage both segments under a single regulated entity, which has received in-principle approval from the RBI to conduct online payment aggregation.

Paytm Financial Services becomes wholly owned Following the restructuring, Paytm Financial Services Ltd (PFSL) will become a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications after the parent company acquires around 51.2 per cent stake from founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and his investment firm VSS Investco for up to ₹50 lakh at fair value. PFSL holds investments in entities such as Admirable Software, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies, Urja Money Private, and Fincollect Services. These companies will become wholly owned subsidiaries of One97 Communications through direct and indirect shareholdings once intra-group transactions are completed. Consolidation of insurance businesses Paytm will also acquire stakes from Sharma and his holding companies in various insurance-related business units for an aggregate value of ₹3.52 crore.

This includes: 51 per cent stake in Paytm Emerging Tech (PETL), formerly known as Paytm General Insurance Ltd 67.55 per cent stake in Paytm Insuretech Pvt Ltd 51 per cent stake in Paytm Life Insurance These insurance arms will become wholly owned subsidiaries of One97 Communications after the transaction. Increased stake in Little Internet The company will also raise its holding in Little Internet from 62.53 per cent to about 78 per cent through the conversion of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) and inter-corporate deposits worth approximately ₹15 crore at face value. Entity-wise income for FY25