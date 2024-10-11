Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jio Finance App now available on Google Play Store, Apple Store, MyJio

Jio Financial Services
Photo: Bloomberg
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:26 PM IST
Jio Financial Services (Jio Finance) on Friday announced that a new and improved version of the JioFinance App is now available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and MyJio, with a wide range of attractive offerings.

In its exchange filing, the company stated that the app is a one-stop destination for seamless and digital-first financial services. A wide array of financial products and services has been added since the beta launch, including loan on mutual funds, home loans (including balance transfer), and loan against property. These loans are available on competitive terms and are expected to offer substantial savings for customers.

On May 30, 2024, the company launched a beta version of the JioFinance App.

According to the company, more than six million users have experienced the new-age digital platform, and the valuable customer feedback received has been instrumental in improving the app’s overall user experience.

The digital savings account from Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL), which can be opened digitally in under five minutes, offers a secure bank account with biometric authentication and a physical debit card.

In addition, features such as seamless Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments, mobile recharge, and the ability to pay credit card bills are empowering customers to transact digitally with ease.

The JioFinance app also offers customers an aggregate view of their holdings across different bank accounts and mutual fund holdings, helping them manage their finances better. Moreover, the JioFinance app provides up to 24 insurance plans spanning a comprehensive suite of life, health, two-wheeler, and motor insurance, all available digitally.

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesGoogle Play Store

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

