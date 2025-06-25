Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial Services invests ₹190 crore in payments bank subsidiary

Jio Financial Services invests ₹190 crore in payments bank subsidiary

The company has been allotted 190,000,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹ 190 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing

Jio Financial Services
Last week, JFSL had acquired the entire 17.8 per cent stake of State Bank of India in Jio Payments Bank Ltd for a consideration of ₹104.54 crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Wednesday said it has infused ₹190 crore in its payments bank subsidiary. 
The company has been allotted 190,000,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹ 190 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing. 
The transaction is between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary and hence a related-party transaction, it said.
"It is on an arm's length basis," the company said, adding that none of the company's promoter/promoter group/other group companies have any interest in the above transaction. 
Last week, JFSL had acquired the entire 17.8 per cent stake of State Bank of India in Jio Payments Bank Ltd for a consideration of ₹104.54 crore. 
With the stake buy, Jio Payments Bank became a wholly-owned subsidiary of JFSL.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Magnum to acquire 61.9% of Kwality Wall's India from Unilever Group

JSW Steel files review petition on SC verdict in Bhushan Power case

WFM Asia offloads 2.84% stake in Star Health Insurance for ₹701 crore

Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines invested ₹9,558 crore in Air India in FY25

Premium

Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesReliance JioInvestment

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story