Jio Financial Services invests ₹190 crore in payments bank subsidiary

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Wednesday said it has infused ₹190 crore in its payments bank subsidiary.

The company has been allotted 190,000,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹ 190 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction is between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary and hence a related-party transaction, it said.

"It is on an arm's length basis," the company said, adding that none of the company's promoter/promoter group/other group companies have any interest in the above transaction.