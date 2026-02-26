Associate Sponsors

Jio Financial Services infuses ₹2,000 crore into subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd

Last month, JFSL reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹269 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025

Jio Financial Services
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Thursday said it has infused ₹2,000 crore in its subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd to fund its business growth.

The company has subscribed to and has been allotted 3,35,71,923 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Credit Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary (non-banking financial company), for cash at a premium of ₹585.70 per equity share, aggregating ₹1,999.88 crore, JFSL said in a statement.

JCL will utilise the amount to fund its business operations, it said.

Last month, JFSL reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹269 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The company earned a consolidated net profit of ₹295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹695 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income nearly doubled to ₹901 crore, from ₹449 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

