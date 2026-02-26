Jio Financial Services infuses ₹2,000 crore into subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Thursday said it has infused ₹2,000 crore in its subsidiary Jio Credit Ltd to fund its business growth.

The company has subscribed to and has been allotted 3,35,71,923 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Credit Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary (non-banking financial company), for cash at a premium of ₹585.70 per equity share, aggregating ₹1,999.88 crore, JFSL said in a statement.

JCL will utilise the amount to fund its business operations, it said.

Last month, JFSL reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹269 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025.