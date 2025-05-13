Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre plans to expand marketing presence in West Bengal, northeast

JK Tyre plans to expand marketing presence in West Bengal, northeast

In West Bengal, Singhania said the company has more than 31 branded shops and six depots across the state

JK Tyre Novice Cup
Singhania said that the company, a part of the JK group, is aiming at a revenue growth of 25 per cent this fiscal
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JK Tyre & Industries has drawn up plans for expanding its marketing presence in West Bengal and the northeast region of the country, a company official said on Tuesday.
  "West Bengal is a strategic hub for the company in the east. The company's strategic focus in West Bengal includes deepening penetration in the truck and passenger car radial (PCR) segments," Anshuman Singhania, managing director of JK Tyre & Industries, said in a statement.
  He said the northeast region continues to be a high-priority market for JK Tyre, adding that the company has more than 800 dealers in the eastern zone.  ALSO READ: JK Tyre, Ceat, MRF: Tyre shares skid up to 8% on Monday on weak outlook 
In West Bengal, Singhania said the company has more than 31 branded shops and six depots across the state. "We plan to increase the number of branded shops to 40 in West Bengal by the end of the current financial year", he said.
  Singhania said that the company is aiming at a revenue growth of 25 per cent this fiscal and also outperform the projected market growth of five per cent to seven per cent. In the last financial year, the company's revenue was around Rs 15,000 crore.
  JK Tyre is also actively expanding into the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of West Bengal. In the PCR segment, the northeast contributes 40 per cent of the company's sales in the east.  ALSO READ: JK Tyre India President Anuj Kathuria resigns citing personal reasons
  The growth in the northeast is driven by mining activity and substantial public-private investment, Singhania said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biryani Blues raises $5 million in funding led by Yugadi Capital fund

Amazon teams up with FedEx for big package deliveries after UPS pullback

L&T bags govt contracts worth up to Rs 5,000 cr in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 340 cr from Principal Asset Management, others

Error or fraud: IndusInd Bank pressured to explain ₹2k cr derivative loss

Topics :JK TyreWest BengalTyre industryTyre makers

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story