Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre India President Anuj Kathuria resigns citing personal reasons

JK Tyre India President Anuj Kathuria resigns citing personal reasons

On Monday, JK Tyre sent an email saying that "Anuj Kathuria, former President (India), is no longer associated with the company."

Anuj Kathuria

Anuj Kathuria

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Tyre and Industries President of India operations Anuj Kathuria has resigned from his position citing 'personal reasons' on February 14, according to notification on exchanges. 
 
On Monday, JK Tyre sent an email saying that "Anuj Kathuria, former President (India), is no longer associated with the company." Kathuria had joined JK Tyre in 2022 according to a professional networking website, and is an automotive industry veteran who has worked in senior positions in Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors prior to joining JK Tyres. 
 
Media reports citing sources claimed that Kathuria's resignation (a hand-written document posted on stock exchange) comes amidst an ongoing probe by Mumbai police in a matter related to a lady complainant who has alleged cohabitation with her deceitfully inducing belief of lawful marriage. 
 
 
JK Tyre said in response to an emailed query: "Mr. Kathuria had resigned from the company, and his resignation was accepted and he has been relieved from the services of the company. On other issues mentioned in your email, we cannot provide any comment." 
 

More From This Section

Airtel

Airtel completes landing of SEA-ME-WE-6 submarine cable in Chennai

Artificial Intelligence, AI

Govt, Intel partner to launch AI for Entrepreneurship initiative for youth

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

Luxury car segment like a growing startup, may hit 5% of car sales: Audi

Volkswagen

Won't stop Volkswagen consignment in $1.4 bn tax demand case: Centre to HC

Jeet Adani

Adani Group pledges Rs 2,000 crore to establish schools across India

Topics : JK Trye JK Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon