Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / JM Financial Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹313 crore

JM Financial Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹313 crore

JM Financial's Q3 FY26 profit jumps 50% to ₹313 crore, led by strong corporate advisory, capital markets execution and robust private markets performance

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo
The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹209 crore in the same period of the last year | Photo: X @JMFSLtd
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

JM Financial Ltd has reported a 50 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax of ₹313 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, driven by strong performance in its corporate advisory, capital markets and private business segments.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹209 crore in the same period of the last year, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

For the nine months ended December 2025, JM Financial's PAT jumped 69 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,037 crore, it added.

Fees and commission income increased by 32 per cent to ₹306 crore, while operating PAT rose 17 per cent to ₹244 crore. Its consolidated net worth stood at ₹10,418 crore, up 17 per cent.

Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JM Financial Ltd, said the company crossed ₹1,000 crore in PAT during the first nine months, with strong execution of strategies across businesses.

"Private Markets, which provides a natural hedge to volatility in the capital markets business, has witnessed a robust pipeline of syndication transactions and is continuing strong progress in recoveries," he said.

In the quarter, the private markets division's profit rose 82 per cent to ₹111 crore, while the corporate advisory and capital markets unit's profit increased 12 per cent to ₹89 crore. The affordable home loans segment grew 53 per cent to ₹22 crore.

The wealth and asset management business saw recurring AUM rise 33 per cent year-on-year to ₹33,144 crore, and the mutual fund AUM for non-liquid schemes increased 15 per cent to ₹12,021 crore.

JM Financial said it closed 12 capital market transactions worth around ₹36,000 crore during the quarter and has a strong pipeline of deals ahead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra unveils ₹15,000 cr decade-long investment plan for Maharashtra

Hindustan Copper to enter critical minerals sector, boost green energy push

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets nod for generic Parkinson's treatment tablets

Maruti partners with Andhra govt to set up 4 automated driving test tracks

Zydus receives orphan drug status for Sickle Cell Disease medication

Topics :JM FinancialQ3 resultsCompanies

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story