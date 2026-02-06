Associate Sponsors

Mahindra unveils ₹15,000 cr decade-long investment plan for Maharashtra

Mahindra unveils ₹15,000 cr decade-long investment plan for Maharashtra

The announcement was made at Advantage Vidarbha, a three-day flagship event positioning the region as an emerging industrial growth hub on India's manufacturing map

Mahindra & Mahindra
Nagpur facility of Mahindra group will start production in 2028 | Representative image from file
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:38 PM IST
Mahindra Group on Friday said it will invest Rs 15,000 crore in Maharashtra over the next ten years, which includes setting up an automobile and tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

In addition, Mahindra will acquire land in the Igatpuri-Nashik region to expand current product and engine capacities, as well as to support the growth of its Advanced Technology business, the statement said.

The Nagpur facility, which will be the group's largest integrated manufacturing facility for automobiles and tractors, will start production in 2028, the group said in a statement.

"With these initiatives, Mahindra is committing a comprehensive investment of Rs 15,000 crore over a ten-year period in Maharashtra and will acquire over 2,000 acres across three locations to further strengthen its manufacturing footprint," it added.

Once fully operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra's largest integrated manufacturing footprint in the country, it added.

The announcement was made at Advantage Vidarbha, a three-day flagship event positioning the region as an emerging industrial growth hub on India's manufacturing map.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MahindraMahindra & MahindraMahindra GroupMaharashtra NewsMaharashtra

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

