Zydus receives orphan drug status for Sickle Cell Disease medication

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said the US health regulator has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Desidustat, a novel oral product medication for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease.

The US Food and Drugs Administration's (USFDA) grants orphan status to support development of medicines for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 2 lakh people in the US.

"This Orphan Drug Designation from the USFDA underlines the urgent medical need to develop a therapy for sickle cell disease. We believe that Desidustat can address this unmet need," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said in a statement.

Therapeutic options for management of Sickle Cell Disease are currently limited.