Maruti partners with Andhra govt to set up 4 automated driving test tracks

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has inked a pact with Andhra Pradesh government for the setting up and maintenance of four automated driving test tracks across the state.

The tracks will be set up at four Regional Transport Office (RTO) locations in the state, namely Eluru, Ongole, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli.

Under the MoA, the car major will automate and maintain these driving test tracks for a period of three years from the date of commissioning.

"Aligned with his vision for technology-led solutions, we are honoured to bring 4 Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) to the state of Andhra Pradesh,"Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

ADTTs use advanced technology that ensure a comprehensive, efficient, and transparent process with zero human intervention, he added. This guarantees that only skilled drivers are awarded a driving license, thereby improving overall road safety, Takeuchi noted. "The automation of driving test tracks is expected to bring greater uniformity and objectivity in the testing process and ensure that driving licenses are issued only to candidates with the requisite driving skills, thereby strengthening road safety in the state," Andhra Pradesh Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha stated. The ADTTs in Eluru, Vizianagaram, Ongole and Anakapalli will serve light motor vehicles and two-wheeler driving license applicants.