JSW Energy makes short-term bets on India's power supply deficit

India's power demand is on the ascent, highlighting supply deficits and giving power producers a chance for swift returns. JSW Energy intends to seize this opportunity, reserving some of its storage and power capacities for the spot markets.

JSW Energy anticipates lighting up the first unit of its Ind-Barath asset this month and the second by the end of FY24, offering a total capacity of 700 megawatt (MW) for power generation.



"We find ourselves in a situation where states are keen on power purchase agreements (PPAs), but we aren't. This is an extraordinary opportunity to achieve returns and a chance to recover the project costs earlier," said Pritesh Vinay, director – finance, at JSW Energy. He added, "We're aiming to be opportunistic, so why miss this chance to earn higher returns?"

PPAs are long-term offtake contracts at a predetermined rate, providing a predictable revenue stream and lower risks. However, selling power in the merchant market can lead to high returns, albeit with higher risks and no guaranteed offtake. "There's a potential to earn a spread of Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 per unit," explained Vinay.



The focus on India's power shortfall isn't confined to the 700-MW generation capacity.

Prashant Jain, the joint managing director and chief executive officer for the company, told analysts in July that the firm plans to keep 40 per cent of its 500MW/1,000MWh Battery Storage System available for similar reasons. "We're intentionally keeping it in the short-term market currently because the arbitrage opportunity seems substantial," he said, referring to 40 per cent of the company's battery storage initiative.



Vinay projects that India's power demand will consistently grow by 6-7 per cent. "We anticipate a two to three years of extended power deficit, making it an appealing period for the sector, contingent on how businesses approach it," he remarked.

In 2010, at the onset of the previous decade, JSW Energy primarily operated its power capacity in the merchant market. Over the years, the company has transitioned towards the PPA model. Vinay clarified that the long-term PPA strategy remains intact. "This is a brief departure from our usual policy and shouldn't be interpreted as a new trend. Consistent revenue and offtake via PPA is our preferred approach. We're taking risks and being opportunistic with a minimal capacity; the rest remains long-term," he mentioned.



Regarding strategic shifts due to the surge in power demand, Vinay doesn't foresee private power producers leaning towards thermal power. "Private sector investments in thermal are challenging. For such investments, state discoms need to call for PPAs, which hasn't been the case. Guaranteed offtake is crucial to secure financial deals," he noted.

Speaking of the company's green hydrogen initiatives, the finance executive shared that JSW Energy would complete the 3,800-tonne project using equity and later fund it through debt after the construction ends. The expected project cost is below $20 million.