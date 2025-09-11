JSW Infra to invest ₹380 crore in Karnataka multi-modal logistics park

JSW Infrastructure has acquired an 86-acre brownfield rail siding in Kudathini, Ballari, Karnataka, for Rs 57 crore to develop a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP). The project will see an investment of Rs 380 crore over the next few years.

The facility, acquired through the company’s subsidiary JSW Port Logistics, will house a rail freight terminal, an inland container depot, and modern cargo-handling systems. Commercial operations are expected to begin within six months, followed by phased expansion.

The move is part of JSW Infra’s plan to build a pan-India logistics network and strengthen its position as an integrated logistics player.